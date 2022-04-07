URGENT: IMF cuts Japan's 2022 growth outlook to 2.4%, warns of risks from war

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday cut Japan's economic growth forecast for 2022 to 2.4 percent from its earlier estimate of 3.3 percent, citing elevated uncertainty stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. "Escalation of the Ukraine conflict poses significant downside risks to the Japanese economy through commodity prices, financial and trade spillovers, supply-chain disruptions" and other factors, the IMF warned in a report assessing the Asian country's economic developments and policies.