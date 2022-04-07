Japan to lift COVID nonresident foreigner entry ban for 106 nations

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will lift its entry ban on nonresident foreign nationals from 106 countries including Britain, India and the United States starting from Friday, the government said, as part of procedures to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions. The policy change, however, will not drastically change Japan's pandemic-induced strict border controls, as it will continue to suspend the validity of visas issued before Dec. 2 except for diplomats, spouses of Japanese nationals and permanent residents, among others. Visas will not be issued, in principle, unless those seeking to enter Japan fall under "excepti...