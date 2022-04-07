Nikkei drops 2% on fears about aggressive monetary tightening by Fed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index down 2 percent, on concerns over the impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 546.96 points, or 2.00 percent, from Wednesday to 26,803.34. The broader Topix index was down 38.5 points, or 2.00 percent, at 1,884.41. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, m...