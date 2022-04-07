Baseball: Minor league journeyman Katoh makes Jays' Opening Day roster

Newsfrom Japan

Utility infielder Gosuke Katoh has reportedly made the Toronto Blue Jays' Opening Day roster after nine seasons in the minors, filling the team's final open 40-man roster spot. Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that Katoh, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, will earn a bench spot in Friday's home opener against the Texas Rangers after going 8-for-24 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in 14 spring games. "I want to show my determination to win through my plays," Katoh said. "All I do is play baseball. I'm not going to think about anything else. I used to spend too much time...