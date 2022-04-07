Japan's Mitsubishi to work with Shell in producing green hydrogen

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. plans to collaborate with Britain's oil giant Shell PLC in producing green hydrogen via the development of major offshore windfarms in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The plan is expected to create 400,000 tons of green hydrogen, a type of renewable energy that does not produce carbon dioxide, annually by 2030, accelerating the global trend toward decarbonization. Hydrogen is used in heaters and as fertilizers, with recent moves to utilize it as fuel. Mitsubishi, through its subsidiary Eneco Groep N.V., is looking to invest 10 per...