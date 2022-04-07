Main events scheduled for Friday, April 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, April 8: -- Japan to lift COVID-19 nonresident foreigner entry ban for 106 nations. -- Balance of payments statistics for February to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Survey on consumer trends for March to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for March to be released by Cabinet Office at 3 p.m.