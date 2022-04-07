Tokyo stocks fall sharply on Fed monetary tightening fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply for the second day in a row Thursday on fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while some issues faced selling on worries about a rebound in COVID-19 infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 461.73 points, or 1.69 percent, from Wednesday at 26,888.57, its lowest closing level since March 18. The broader Topix index finished 30.01 points, or 1.56 percent, lower at 1,892.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, nonferrous metal and service issues.