Toyota could face $1.5 bil. payout in Australia over defect: report

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. could be forced to pay some AU$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in compensation to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty diesel engine filters, after the automotive giant lost a class action lawsuit on Thursday, local media reported. In a Federal Court judgement, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of customers who bought Toyota vehicles with defective diesel particulate filters had to pay for an excessive number of services and repairs as the defect caused cars to spew out foul-smelling white smoke, according to the Australian Associated Press. Covered in the class ac...