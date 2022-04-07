Tesla to recall 120,000 units in China due to faulty chip components

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. will recall a total of 127,785 vehicles in China as faulty chip components may lead to collisions, the country's government said Thursday. Tesla will recall its Model 3 sedan produced from January 2019 through the same month this year, according to China's market regulator. Among them, 34,207 vehicles were imported and 93,578 were manufactured in China. The company, which has been trying to expand its business in China with a population of 1.4 billion, also recalled more than 280,000 EVs in June 2021. In February last year, meanwhile, China ordered Tesla ...