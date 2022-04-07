Baseball: Rea returns to duty as Hawks resume winning ways

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly a year after leaving Japan to see after his family in the States, Colin Rea took the mound Thursday, earning the win as the SoftBank Hawks shook off their first loss of the season in a 7-3 Pacific League win over the Orix Buffaloes. Unbeaten through their first eight games, the Hawks bounced back from Wednesday's 3-1 extra-inning loss at PayPay Dome as Rea (1-0) allowed three runs over 6-2/3 innings to earn the win in his season debut. Rea left Japan last summer, was released and pitched in one game for the Milwaukee Brewers in America's majors but re-signed this season with the Hawks. ...