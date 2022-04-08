Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying, yen's weakness vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors bought on dips after the Nikkei index fell sharply over the past two days, while the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar lifted market sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 170.34 points, or 0.63 percent, from Thursday to 27,058.91. The broader Topix index was up 6.74 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,899.64. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Pri...