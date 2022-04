Main events scheduled for April 11-17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 11-17: April 11 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release Sakura Report on regional economies for April. -- House of Representatives members' assets to be disclosed. -- TV Asahi Corp., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., Fuji Television Network Inc. and TV Tokyo Corp. to begin free simultaneous online streaming of their broadcasts. April 12 (Tues) -- Preliminary corporate goods price index for April to be released by Bank of Japan. April 13 (Wed) -- Machinery orders data for February to be released by Cabinet Office. April ...