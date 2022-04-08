Baseball: Suzuki gets 1st MLB hit as Cubs win on Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-2 and drew two walks on his majors debut Thursday as the Chicago Cubs outfielder helped his new team edge the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Opening Day. Welcomed by a huge cheer from the home crowd at Wrigley Field, the 27-year-old former Hiroshima Carp slugger got his first hit in the big leagues off last year's National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The hit sparked a three-run fifth inning that turned the game. The biggest name coming out of Japan in the off-season, Suzuki batted at least .300 and had 25-plus home runs in six straight seasons. He drew a walk at his...