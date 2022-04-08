Soccer: Struggling Kobe appoint Lotina as new manager

Vissel Kobe have appointed Spaniard Miguel Angel Lotina as their new manager, the J-League first-division club said Friday, after starting the season with four draws and five defeats. Vissel, who finished third last season, opened the J1 campaign with seven games without a win and sacked Atsuhiro Miura on March 20. They then lost two games under Spanish interim manager Lluis Planaguma Ramos and currently sit 17th, second from bottom. The 64-year-old Lotina, who managed a host of clubs back home including Celta, Espanyol and Deportivo, managed J2 Tokyo Verdy for two seasons from 2017 before tak...
