Gov't to phase out insurance fee exemption for Fukushima evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Friday it will start phasing out from as early as fiscal 2023 medical insurance fee exemptions for evacuees affected by the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a move that will increase the financial burdens on such people. The phase-out affects evacuees who are now able to return or have already returned to the areas of their former residency following the lifting of evacuation orders. The government aims to completely end the exemptions of health and nursing care insurance fees about 10 years after the evacuation orders were lifted in principle, with the 10-year period cal...