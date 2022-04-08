Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index fell sharply over the past two trading days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 97.23 points, or 0.36 percent, from Thursday at 26,985.80. The broader Topix index finished 3.89 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 1,896.79. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, information and c...