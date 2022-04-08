Baseball: Ohtani makes MLB history in two-way Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday by becoming Major League Baseball's first player to throw his team's first pitch and bat leadoff on Opening Day. The Los Angeles Angels' reigning American League MVP, Ohtani (0-1), struck out nine while allowing a run over 4-2/3 innings in a 3-1 defeat to the Houston Astros. He walked one and allowed four hits. Ohtani, the first player to whom MLB's "Amended Designated Hitter Rule" was applied, remained in the game as a designated hitter after leaving the mound. The rule that permits pitchers to serve a dual role as designated hitte...