Japan March economy watchers sentiment rises for 1st time in 3 months

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan rose for the first time in three months in March in line with the lifting of all anti-coronavirus curbs on business activities, government data showed Friday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, climbed 10.1 points from February to 47.8, according to the Cabinet Office. The office upgraded its assessment of the economy from the previous month for the first time since November, saying it has s...