Japan's consumer confidence logs steepest fall in 2 years in March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's consumer confidence dropped 2.4 points in March from the previous month, posting the steepest fall in 23 months due to increasing concerns over price rises exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households consisting of at least two people stood at 32.8 in March, the lowest since January 2021 and down from 35.2 in February for the third consecutive month of decline, according to data released by the Cabinet Office. The index indicates consumers' economic expectations for the coming six months, with a rea...