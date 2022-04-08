Seoul regrets N. Korea demolition of symbol of inter-Korean project

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Friday expressed regret over North Korea's dismantling of a South Korean-owned hotel that served as a symbol of the 1990s and 2000s inter-Korean cooperation project. Hotel Haegumgang was a floating hotel run by South Korea's Hyundai group in the Mt. Kumgang resort in the southeast of North Korea near the inter-Korean border. The North-South cooperation project, launched in 1998 under liberal South Korean President Kim Dae Jung, was suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier. "North Korea's unilateral act of disma...