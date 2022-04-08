Baseball: Hara pitches Swallows past rival Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Juri Hara allowed two runs while pitching into the seventh inning as the Yakult Swallows beat their Tokyo rivals, the Yomiuri Giants, 7-2 in the Central League Friday. Hara (1-1) scattered two walks and six hits over 6-1/3 innings, while Munetaka Murakami scored three runs and drove in one for the defending CL champions at Tokyo Dome. Rookie Swallows shortstop Hideki Nagaoka doubled in Murakami in the second inning to give the visitors the lead for good. Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) allowed four runs in four-plus innings. He had to be helped off the field in the fifth after Norichika Aoki ...