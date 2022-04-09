U.S. spaceship lifts off for 1st all-private astronaut mission to ISS

Newsfrom Japan

A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying four astronauts was successfully launched Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, making it the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The flight has been organized by Axiom Space Inc., a U.S. company that was selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 2020 to build a commercial wing to the ISS as the space agency opens the orbiting laboratory for commercial use. During the 10-day mission, Spain-born former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and investors from the United States, Canada and Israel a...