Biden signs law to halt normal trade relations with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a bill to suspend normal trade relations with Russia amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for the United States to raise tariffs on imports. The move came after the United States, Japan and other Group of Seven industrialized nations agreed last month to take steps to strip Russia of its "most-favored nation" status, under which the country enjoyed low tariffs and other benefits as a member of the World Trade Organization. The United States, the European Union, and other U.S. allies and partners are imposing a range of sanction...