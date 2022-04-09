Japan, Russia eye starting talks on salmon, trout quota

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese and Russian governments are arranging to start negotiations over the fishing quota of salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, several Japanese government sources said Friday. Although the two nations hope to start the talks next week, the attempt by Japan to decide on the quota for its exclusive economic zone could face difficulties as Russia opposes the economic sanctions imposed by Japan along with other countries in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes as the Japanese government has judged it necessary to hold negotiations in order to secure its own inte...