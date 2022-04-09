Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto scrapes past Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Sano's three-run home run made a winner out of Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Orix's 4-2 Pacific League victory over the Lotte Marines on Saturday. Yamamoto (3-0), last year's MVP and Sawamura Award winner, allowed just two runs despite surrendering nine hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine as he ran his personal streak of consecutive winning decisions to 18 despite walking five batters and hitting one. The Marines loaded the bases at Zozo Marine Stadium outside Tokyo with one out in the first inning, but managed only a run on Leonys Martin's sacrifice fly. Yama...