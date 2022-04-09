Soccer: Damiao hits winner as Frontale edge in-form Reysol

Newsfrom Japan

Leandro Damiao struck the first-half stoppage-time winner as two-time reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale edged past Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in the J-League first division on Saturday. Kawasaki moved top on 20 points as they lead second-place Kashima Antlers by two points, having played three games more. Kashiwa lost their first game in five league fixtures and stay third on 16 points, although they have two games in hand on the leaders. Kashiwa's Tomoya Koyamatsu had a clear run at goal in the ninth minute but curled his effort over with just the keeper to beat, while Damiao also wasted a one-on-...