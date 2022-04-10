Over 20% of Japan's major firms halt Russian businesses: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Over 20 percent of major Japanese companies that do business in Russia have decided to halt such operations following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that triggered Western nations' economic sanctions against Russia, a survey by a credit research firm showed. In the Teikoku Databank Ltd. survey of 168 major Japanese firms that operate businesses in Russia, 37 companies said they plan to stop operations there as of March 15 amid a worsening environment due to disruptions in logistics and supply chains. Twenty-eight out of the 37 firms were manufacturers such as makers of cars and heavy constructio...