Soccer: Hatate, Maeda net in Celtic hammering as Furuhashi returns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda both scored as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic trounced St. Johnstone 7-0 on Saturday, while Kyogo Furuhashi made his return for the Glasgow team after three-and-a-half months out with a hamstring injury. Hatate neatly swept home an eighth-minute opener, his left-footed effort finding the right bottom corner from inside the box, and Maeda made it 3-0 with a header off Jota's cross from the left in the 36th minute at Celtic Park. Hatate won a penalty that gave Celtic a 4-0 lead after 52 minutes and they added two more before Furuhashi made his long-awaite...