CORRECTED: Baseball: Suzuki gets 3 RBIs as Cubs demolish Brewers

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki plated a run in three straight at-bats Saturday as the Chicago Cubs clobbered the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0. Playing right field and batting sixth, the former Hiroshima Carp slugger hit a sacrifice fly to right for the last of three runs in the first inning at Wrigley Field. His flare to center drove in another run in the third before he drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. The biggest name coming out of Japan in the off-season, Suzuki had his first hit in the majors on Opening Day when he went 1-for-2. He struck out looking with his last two at-bats on Saturday to go 1-for-3 in hi...