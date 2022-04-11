Ukraine's economy to nearly halve due to Russia invasion: World Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Ukraine's economy is expected to shrink nearly in half this year as economic activity has become impossible in large swathes of the Eastern European country due to Russia's invasion, the World Bank said Sunday. "The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine's economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure," Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia, said as she called for "massive" financial support for Kyiv so that its government can keep running to support its citizens. In its economic update for the region, the World Bank said Ukraine'...