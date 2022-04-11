Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. tech fall, China COVID lockdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by losses late last week on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index and concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown of China's financial hub Shanghai. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 183.07 points, or 0.68 percent, from Friday to 26,802.73. The broader Topix index was down 7.37 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,889.42. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, precision instrument and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 124.38-43 yen compared with 124.23-33 yen in...