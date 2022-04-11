Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki hits first career MLB home run

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki hit the first home run of his Major League Baseball career in the team's 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Suzuki gave the crowd a thrill in the first inning with a two-out, three-run homer off Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta -- a blast that traveled 412 feet and landed deep in the left field bleachers. The Japanese outfielder signed a five-year contract worth $85 million back in March. He went 1-for-3 in his third regular season game. The Cubs won the first and third games of the series but the Brewers salvaged the final gam...