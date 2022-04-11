Tokyo stocks lower in morning on tech share fall

Economy

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning as tech shares tracked a decline of U.S. counterparts late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 192.34 points, or 0.71 percent, from Friday to 26,793.46. The broader Topix index was down 11.61 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,885.18. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and information and communication issues.
Kyodo News

