BOJ chief sees weakness in economy, eyes recovery despite cost surge

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy still shows some weakness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will continue to recover despite a blow from surging commodity prices, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday. Higher energy prices and raw material costs will accelerate Japan's inflation in the coming months, with the core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items likely to rise "clearly," Kuroda told a meeting of the bank's branch managers. But he cautioned that "extremely high uncertainties" remain over how the crisis in Ukraine will impact commodity prices and the Japanese economy, th...