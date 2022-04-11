Mt. Fuji viewing spot attracts visitors as cherry blossoms bloom

Newsfrom Japan

A popular Mt. Fuji viewing spot in central Japan was crowded with visitors Sunday, allowing them to take photos of cherry blossoms in bloom around a five-story pagoda with the mountain in the background. The around 650 Someiyoshino cherry trees at Arakurayama Sengen Park in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, are likely to fully bloom soon following sunny weather. Entry to the observation deck halfway up Mt. Arakura was restricted as many tourists were visiting the area. "I was really moved as I wanted to see the beautiful view that represents Japan, with Mt. Fuji, which is admired by people ar...