FEATURE: Chiba looking for extreme return from hosting Japan's 1st X Games

Chiba is looking to cash in on a bout of extreme sports fever sparked by last year's Tokyo Olympics when it hosts Japan's first-ever X Games, with corporate sponsors lining up to get in on the action. X Games Chiba 2022, a three-day multi-sport event to be held from April 22 at the Zozo Marine Stadium outside Tokyo, will bring big-name stars, including some Olympic athletes, to wow crowds in high-octane skateboard, BMX and Moto X competitions. The addition of skateboarding and freestyle BMX to the Tokyo Games breathed some fresh air into the sometimes staid Olympics and now the X Games are com...