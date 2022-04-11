Average value of Japan lawmakers' assets grows to 29 mil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday. The average monetary value of financial assets, land and property held by 465 House of Representatives members elected in October last year was up 320,000 yen from the previous survey released in April 2018. Former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who serves as vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, topped the ranking with 614.17 million yen in assets,...