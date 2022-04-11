Michelin chef collects donations for Ukraine with rice balls

Newsfrom Japan

The owner of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Tokyo distributed "onigiri" rice balls to donors Monday in a charity drive to support children in Ukraine suffering from the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country. Yoshihiro Narisawa, 53, of the renowned two-star eatery in the capital's Minato Ward, handed rice balls wrapped in bamboo leaves to individuals who donated 1,000 yen ($8) or more at the restaurant. Evacuees from Ukraine also joined the drive by making rice balls. The raised money will be sent to an emergency fund for Ukraine at the Japan Committee for UNICEF. "Something unimag...