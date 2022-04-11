Tokyo shares end lower as tech stocks drag ahead of U.S. price data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, dragged down by weak high-tech shares as investors cautiously awaited the release of U.S. consumer price index data, due out later in the week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 164.28 points, or 0.61 percent, from Friday at 26,821.52. The broader Topix index finished 7.15 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 1,889.64. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and information and communication issues.