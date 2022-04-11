Soccer: Ito nets in 3rd straight as Genk reach Europa League playoff

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Ito on Sunday found the net in his third straight match and for the eighth time this season as Genk won 2-0 away at RFC Seraing. The win meant Genk held onto eighth place and secured a spot in the Europa League playoff on the last day of the regular season. Ito netted in the 44th minute to give Genk the lead and the Japanese player's Norwegian teammate Kristian Thorstvedt doubled the margin nine minutes into the second half, which Seraing played a man down after Ivorian defender Kouadio-Yves Dabila was shown a late first-half red card. Ito rounded goalkeeper Guillaume Dietsch and toed in...