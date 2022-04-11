Basketball: Hachimura ties season-high 21 pts as Wizards lose

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Rui Hachimura tied his season-high 21 points on Sunday in the NBA as the visiting Washington Wizards lost their final game 124-108 to the Charlotte Hornets. Hachimura ended the season strongly, reaching 21 points five times in the last eight games, but the Wizards missed out on a playoff spot after finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 record. "I believe I did a good job. But I don't know what to make of it as we lost the game," said Hachimura, who also delivered four rebounds during the game at Spectrum Center. Hachimura's 19 field goal attempts in the game were ...