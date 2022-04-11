Japan, Russia start salmon, trout fishing talks amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Russia started negotiations Monday over Tokyo's fishing quota of salmon and trout spawned in Russian rivers, a move seen as controversial because Tokyo has to pay a fishery rights fee to Moscow despite the country being hit by international sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. It is not known whether the two governments can strike a deal in the virtual talks as Russia opposes the sanctions imposed by Japan, the United States, Europe and other parties. Tokyo and Moscow will decide the fee and the quota for Japanese vessels to fish in Japan's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone...