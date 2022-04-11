Japan dental fees to jump as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war

Japan's health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve "silver" fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday. The so-called silver fillings containing palladium and other metals are covered by the national health insurance, and remunerations dentists receive for treatment using them are reviewed four times a year -- in January, April, July and October -- due to fluctuating market prices for the materi...
