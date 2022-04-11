Ex-Honda Motor President Yoshino dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroyuki Yoshino, a former president of Honda Motor Co. who steered the carmaker on its own growth strategy without seeking a partner amid an industry-wide realignment around 2000, died on April 1, the Japanese automaker said Monday. He was 82. Yoshino served as president of Honda between 1998 and 2003, during which he oversaw development of a fuel-cell vehicle model and the Asimo humanoid robot, while rolling out the company's flagship compact model Fit, known as the Jazz in Europe. In 1998, he received the Distinguished Service Citation Award from the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame for his con...