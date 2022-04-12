Biden talks with India's Modi in bid for tougher line on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden met virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as Washington seeks to align with New Delhi on a tougher stance against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. "The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war," Biden said at the outset of the meeting, noting the deep connection of two countries through shared values. Modi said through an interpreter that the situation in Ukraine is "very worrying," emphasizing India's belief in the importance of safety for civilians a...