Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, U.S. price data caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street while investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price index data later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 248.16 points, or 0.93 percent, from Monday to 26,573.36. The broader Topix index was down 11.27 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,878.37. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 125.47-50 yen compared with 125.33-43 yen in New York and 125.24-26 ...