Demolition begins at iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower

Demolition work began Tuesday on architect Kisho Kurokawa's Nakagin Capsule Tower in Tokyo, an experimental housing block that had fallen into disrepair since its completion 50 years ago. The iconic structure in the capital's Ginza district symbolized the "metabolism" concept promoted by Kurokawa and other architects that called for a metropolis to be a living organism. The tower's 140 capsule units were originally intended to be replaced every 25 years, but this idea did not materialize. The demolition work is expected to be completed later this year, with some of the capsule units expected t...