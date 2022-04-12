Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak Wall St., ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning, pressured by a fall on Wall Street overnight and caution over taking fresh positions ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price index data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 365.55 points, or 1.36 percent, from Monday to 26,455.97. The broader Topix index was down 21.58 points, or 1.14 percent, at 1,868.06. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and mining issues.