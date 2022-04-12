Nikkei falls to 1-month low on U.S. consumer price caution

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended sharply lower Tuesday, falling to its lowest level in around a month, as investors cautiously awaited the release of U.S. consumer price data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 486.54 points, or 1.81 percent, from Monday at 26,334.98, its lowest level since March 16. The broader Topix index finished 26.01 points, or 1.38 percent, lower at 1,863.63. Among Prime Market issues, decliners were led by marine transportation, machinery and precision instrument issues.