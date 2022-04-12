U.S. conducted subcritical nuclear tests in 1st under Biden gov't

Newsfrom Japan

The United States conducted two rounds of subcritical nuclear tests last year, the first such tests under the administration of President Joe Biden, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration. An NNSA spokesperson recently told Kyodo News the experiments were conducted on June 22 and Sept. 16, both in Nevada, adding data derived from the testing aims to ensure the reliability of nuclear stockpiles without returning to nuclear testing. Subcritical nuclear experiments are deemed indispensable to a U.S. plan to modernize its nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles a...